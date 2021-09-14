73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Street flooding in some capital area neighborhoods as Nicholas moves inland Tuesday

Tuesday, September 14 2021
BATON ROUGE - Streets flooded in some neighborhoods around Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas brought significant rainfall to southeast Louisiana.

The storm made landfall in Texas overnight but is expected to drop heavy rain on much of the WBRZ viewing area through Wednesday. A flash flood watch is currently in effect for all of south Louisiana and parts of Mississippi and Texas.

High water has also been reported on some highways in the Baton Rouge area, specifically Scenic Highway between 71st and Gouchaux and between 69th and 79th, Tuesday afternoon. 

See updates from around the area below.

