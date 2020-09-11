WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox stars in new 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne music video

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's band is among a handful of those from historically Black colleges and universities featured in the music video for 2 Chainz's new single.

The music video for 2 Chainz's 'Money Maker' debuted Friday and includes Lil Wayne as well as a send-up to HBCU's around the country.

Southern University's Human Jukebox is among the bands to feature most prominently, including a call-out early on in the music video. You can watch the full video below.