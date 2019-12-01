WATCH: Southern Jags discuss their big win over Grambling

NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday afternoon the Southern Jags and Grambling Tigers faced off for the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

Southern went in hoping for a repeat of last year, when they defeated the Tigers with a final score of 38-28, and a win is exactly what the Jags earned on Saturday.

Southern took the Tigers down in a nail-biter of a game that ended with a final score of 30-28.

Click here for additional details on the game.

Congratulations to Back to Back SWAC West Champions the Southern University Football! Join us in Lorman, Mississippi on Saturday December 7, as they play Alcorn State University for the 2019 SWAC title. #Gojags #UnitedWeRE19N pic.twitter.com/80jSAa1PTo — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 1, 2019

Touchdown #48 Jarod Sims Freshmen RB.!! Jags now lead the Tigers 30-28 with 14:11 left to play in regulation.! #UnitedWeRe19NU #GoJags — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 1, 2019

Touchdown Grambling State.. Jags now trail the Tigers 24-28 with 14:56 left to play in regulation.!! #GoJags #UnitedWeRe19NU — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 1, 2019

Skelton and Hunter connect!! Touchdown Jaguars.!! Jags now lead the Tigers 24-21 with 4:40 left to play in the third.!! — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) December 1, 2019

At the Half Jags trail the Tigers 21-17! #GoJaguars #UnitedWeRe19NU — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 30, 2019

Touchdown #4 Hunter Regjster.! Jags now trail the Tigers 10-22 with 3:38 left to play before the half! #GoJaguars #UnitedWeRe19NU — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 30, 2019

Tigers Score.. Jags now trail the Tigers 3-14 with 9:30 left to play in the 2nd Quarter.! #UnitedWeRe19NU #GoJaguars — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 30, 2019

At the end of the first Jags trail the Tigers 3-7! #GoJaguars #UnitedWeRe19NU — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 30, 2019

Grambling Score.. Tigers now lead the Jaguars 0-7 with 10:34 left to play in the first quarter! #GoJaguars #UnitedWeRe19NU — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 30, 2019

See y'all at Champion Square next!



Get your tickets to meet us on the field ???? https://t.co/YCHcu9vTE8 #BayouClassic2019 pic.twitter.com/SC8beQNiag — 46th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) November 30, 2019