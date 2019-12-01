63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Southern Jags discuss their big win over Grambling

20 hours 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 November 30, 2019 12:15 PM November 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday afternoon the Southern Jags and Grambling Tigers faced off for the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

Southern went in hoping for a repeat of last year, when they defeated the Tigers with a final score of 38-28, and a win is exactly what the Jags earned on Saturday.

Southern took the Tigers down in a nail-biter of a game that ended with a final score of 30-28. 

Click here for additional details on the game. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days