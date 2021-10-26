73°
WATCH: Soldier comes home, surprises son at local elementary school
ZACHARY - A heartwarming moment was caught on video at a local elementary school as a soldier surprised her son at his middle school.
Rollins Place Elementary shared the video of Sergeant S. Jones with the 922nd Engineer Company greeting her son, Tristan. The school said Jones hadn't seen her child in over a year.
