WATCH: Sneaky lion plays with children at New Orleans zoo

NEW ORLEANS - A video taken during a recent visit to the Audubon Zoo featuring a crouching lion and some young visitors is going viral.

The video shows a boy sitting in front of the lion exhibit with his back toward a female lion named Zuri, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The lion can be seen slowly walking up behind the boy before swatting at the glass.

Another visitor then placed a small girl next to the boy in front of the lion. Zuri then decided to repeatedly swat the glass wall of the exhibit.

Joel Hamilton, the zoo's vice president and general curator, told the outlet that the guests were not at fault and didn't do anything to purposely cause Zuri to act the way she did.

According to the zoo's website Zuri is described as being playful, outgoing, and inquisitive. Her hobbies include "people watching and chasing butterflies."