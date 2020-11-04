WATCH: Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter discuss Election Day results on 2une In

52°
2 hours 49 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, November 04 2020 Nov 4, 2020 November 04, 2020 5:58 AM November 04, 2020 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Election Day may have reached its conclusion, but the next Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish has yet to be decided, and each candidate is urging voters to support their vision ahead of a runoff election, which will be held on December 5. 

Unofficially, Sharon Weston Broome earned about 48% of Parish votes while Steve Carter was supported by roughly 20% of voters. 

As shown in the video below, Broome and Carter appeared on Channel 2's morning show, 2une In, around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning for separate Post Election Day interviews.

