WATCH: Senator Bill Cassidy joins WBRZ morning show to discuss infrastructure bill

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's morning show, 2une In on WBRZ Plus, to discuss the recently approved $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Senator Cassidy said it will give Louisiana $5.9 billion over a five year period for the state's roads and bridges.

Cassidy added that the construction projects will bring a number of jobs to the area.

"There are going to be jobs, jobs, jobs, and benefits with that," Cassidy said. 

When asked about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Cassidy called it an "avoidable crisis" created by the administration.

"Clearly, the administration did not plan well, did not execute well," Cassidy said.

He added, "I do not trust the Taliban; I trust our Marines and our army officers, etc. to go in there are help evacuate." 

The Senator also touched on the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during this difficult moment in Louisiana's history. 

He said, "If you don't want to wear a mask, get vaccinated." 

