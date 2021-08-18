WATCH: Senator Bill Cassidy joins WBRZ morning show to discuss infrastructure bill and more

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's morning show, 2une In on WBRZ Plus, to discuss the recently approved $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Senator Cassidy said it will give Louisiana $5.9 billion over a five year period for the state's roads and bridges.

Cassidy added that the construction projects will bring a number of jobs to the area.

"There are going to be jobs, jobs, jobs, and benefits with that," Cassidy said.

Americans are tired of their long commutes, we're tired of not having enough flooding protection, and we need relief. Our bipartisan infrastructure bill will give Americans relief. https://t.co/w0aXi4F5K4 — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) August 10, 2021

When asked about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Cassidy called it an "avoidable crisis" created by the administration.

"Clearly, the administration did not plan well, did not execute well," Cassidy said.

He added, "I do not trust the Taliban; I trust our Marines and our army officers, etc. to go in there are help evacuate."

The Biden administration created the crisis on our border and the American people are paying for it. This administration needs to take action to put a stop to their mess. — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) August 11, 2021

The Senator also touched on the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during this difficult moment in Louisiana's history.

He said, "If you don't want to wear a mask, get vaccinated."