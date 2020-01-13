WATCH: Security video shows crazed fans stealing Coach O cutouts from Raising Cane's

BATON ROUGE – A bizarre criminal phenomenon is targeting Raising Cane’s stores amid the historic, record-breaking perfect LSU season: Superfans are stealing cardboard cutouts of Coach Ed Orgeron from the restaurants.

The life-sized cutouts are usually standing near stores’ entrances.

Lately, crazed fans have been recorded on surveillance video walking into the store and running out with Coach O.

While annoying, Cane’s is taking it all in stride.

Owner Todd Graves jokingly posted about the thefts on Twitter.

“Leggo my Coach O,” Graves tweeted Sunday with funny emoticons.

The original restaurant location on Highland Road in Baton Rouge in the LSU Northgate area reported five or six cardboard cutouts of the coach were stolen in recent thefts.

A New Orleans-area non-profit, Basket of Hope, announced late Sunday it partnered with Raising Cane's and Coach O to give out cardboard cutouts to fans who donated $300 to the charity.

Fans can drop off a donation at two area New Orleans locations (1200 Business, US-190 Ste 42, Covington or the office of the Saulet Apartments, 1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans). Click HERE for online donation information.

The charity gives out baskets of toys, games, craft items, stuffed animals, gift cards, and other items to children diagnosed with cancer or other serious illnesses. Hope Totes are optional for the parents and contain gifts to nourish them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

“I look at each Basket of Hope as a little 'God nugget,' allowing us to help these children and families keep the faith. Basket of Hope helps us to raise the spirits of these families. This organization holds a very special place in our hearts and we are honored to be a part of it,” Kelly Orgeron said.

“It’s important for me to see these children win in life! Sharing these moments with them and their families is such a rewarding experience.” Coach Orgeron said in a statement.

