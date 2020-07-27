WATCH: Security camera captures couple shot at by car burglars

ST. JAMES PARISH- A couple was shot at in Paulina early Saturday morning when they caught two burglars breaking into their vehicles.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Bellvue Street off of LA 44 around 1 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

The owner of the vehicles posted a video of the interaction to social media, stating surveillance cameras around his home detected motion, so he investigated.

The surveillance footage captures him yelling out to the thieves, warning the pair that they were caught on camera.

In the homeowner's social media post, he states that he witnessed two men going through his vehicles. In the video, he is seen stepping out onto the porch and shouting, "Hey!" to the burglars as his wife follows him outside.

Moments later, shots were fired in the couple's direction and the two are seen running back inside on the surveillance footage.

The homeowner was grazed by a bullet on the shoulder but refused medical attention.

The suspects have not been detained or identified at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the shooting is urged to contact the St. James Sheriff's Office at 225-562-2200.