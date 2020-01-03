61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Saints unveil playoff hype video set to epic orchestral cover of 'Choppa Style'

1 hour 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 4:31 PM January 03, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are just days away from hosting a playoff game at the Superdome for the third year in a row.

On Friday, the team dropped a hype video for Sunday's match-up with the Minnesota Vikings, a rematch of the heartbreaking playoff game from 2018. But instead of settling for just another montage featuring a popular song, the Saints went the extra mile and a had an orchestra conduct a cover of a fan-favorite tune "Choppa Style".

Check out the full video below.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days