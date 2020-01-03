WATCH: Saints unveil playoff hype video set to epic orchestral cover of 'Choppa Style'

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are just days away from hosting a playoff game at the Superdome for the third year in a row.

On Friday, the team dropped a hype video for Sunday's match-up with the Minnesota Vikings, a rematch of the heartbreaking playoff game from 2018. But instead of settling for just another montage featuring a popular song, the Saints went the extra mile and a had an orchestra conduct a cover of a fan-favorite tune "Choppa Style".

Check out the full video below.