WATCH: Saints unveil playoff hype video set to epic orchestral cover of 'Choppa Style'
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are just days away from hosting a playoff game at the Superdome for the third year in a row.
On Friday, the team dropped a hype video for Sunday's match-up with the Minnesota Vikings, a rematch of the heartbreaking playoff game from 2018. But instead of settling for just another montage featuring a popular song, the Saints went the extra mile and a had an orchestra conduct a cover of a fan-favorite tune "Choppa Style".
Check out the full video below.
48 hours away!
Choppa Style
Orchestra Style!
??: @lpomusic
??: @CHOPPASTYLE_504 #NotEnough pic.twitter.com/xTADlZStvt