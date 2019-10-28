WATCH: Saints' Demario Davis pays surprise visit to students who supported him with 'Child of God' headbands

NEW ORLEANS - Saints linebacker Demario Davis showed his appreciation to a group of young fans who had his back when he was facing a league fine for his "Man of God" headband.

The defensive star made a surprise appearance Monday at St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Metairie, where a group of elementary students had crafted handmade headbands to support Davis earlier this month. The show of support caught Davis' eye, who worked with staff to arrange the special visit.

Davis also brought along a supply of official "Child of God" headbands for the students.

Demario Davis had a very special surprise for one local school today ??



[ A thread ] pic.twitter.com/u6O1Xxn7Qv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 28, 2019

The NFL initially fined Davis $7,000 for wearing the headband in week three, but he would go on to win an appeal of the fine amid a groundswell of support from fans. Though he avoided the fine, Davis harnessed the attention from the situation and began selling replicas of the headband to raise money for St. Dominic Hospital in his home state of Mississippi.