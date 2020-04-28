Procession for fallen officer makes its way through Baton Rouge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - It was in the line of duty Sunday that Sgt. Glenn Hutto lost his life. A hearse left the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office Tuesday, carrying the body of the fallen officer as his fellow officers saluted him for the final time.

"My son-in-law is a state trooper, so we're all in the same family together. We're just out here showing our support," family friend Charles Runnels said,

As the procession inched closer to I-110, the weight of the tragedy became even more clear.

"It's just showing respect for the police department for what they do and all and putting themselves in harm's way," Runnels said.

As Hutto's motorcade drove by, people from all walks of life stood in silence and prayer.

"I just came to show respect for those men and women that have been trying their best to help keep crime down and to benefit our society," Mustafa Bilal said.

Bilal brought his daughter along with him. He hopes she will remember the show of love and unity demonstrated Tuesday.

"I want to give her an early start to see all the different police departments coming together to show support," he said.

Hutto was a member of BRPD for 21 years and a humble man to those who knew him in the neighborhood.

"We know police officers and the families of police officers serve on a daily basis. When an officer goes to work, their family goes with them. So we're here to support the family and to show the respect that police officers deserve," Roland Sanchez said.

The man charged with killing Hutto, Ronnie Kato, is being held in jail held without bond.