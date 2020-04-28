65°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Procession for fallen officer makes its way through Baton Rouge Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – A motorcade escorted the body of a fallen Baton Rouge Police officer to a funeral home on Government Street Tuesday.
The officer, Glenn Hutto, was killed in the line of duty Sunday. The officer's body was driven from the coroner's office in North Baton Rouge to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Hutto and another officer were shot while trying to arrest Ronnie Kato, who had allegedly killed another person during a domestic dispute earlier that same day.
Kato was taken into custody after the shooting. A judge ordered on Monday that he be held in jail without bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Procession for fallen officer makes its way through Baton Rouge Tuesday
-
Motorcade honoring fallen officer Glenn Hutto drives through Baton Rouge
-
Procession honoring fallen officer to be held Tuesday
-
Stay at home order extended until May 15 but a few restrictions...
-
Tens of thousands of donated face masks handed out in Ascension Parish