WATCH: Procession for fallen officer makes its way through Baton Rouge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – A motorcade escorted the body of a fallen Baton Rouge Police officer to a funeral home on Government Street Tuesday.

The officer, Glenn Hutto, was killed in the line of duty Sunday. The officer's body was driven from the coroner's office in North Baton Rouge to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hutto and another officer were shot while trying to arrest Ronnie Kato, who had allegedly killed another person during a domestic dispute earlier that same day.

Kato was taken into custody after the shooting. A judge ordered on Monday that he be held in jail without bond.