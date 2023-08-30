87°
WATCH: Preview LSU and Southern's season-openers with an hour of special coverage on WBRZ+

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ Sports will preview the start of the college football season with half-hour specials taking an in-depth look at opening weekend for the Tigers and Jaguars.

Stream special coverage on WBRZ+ starting at 7:00 p.m. 

More details on how to watch here.

