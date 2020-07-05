75°
WATCH: President Trump, First Lady celebrate Independence Day at South Dakota's 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations

1 day 6 hours 10 minutes ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 July 03, 2020 8:22 PM July 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Zandria Thomas

KEYSTONE, Sd. - President Donald Trump and the First Lady will watch the South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations on Friday.

On Friday, July 3rd President Trump and Melania Trump will celebrate the 4th of July South Dakota to view the huge fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial.

The President and First Lady arrived around 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks went off around 9:10 p.m.

You can watch the event on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live. You can watch the fireworks display in the video above. 

