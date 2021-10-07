WATCH: Police officer narrowly pulls co-worker from path of oncoming vehicle

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, October 07 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GATE CITY, Va. - Startling video captured the moment a police officer pulled a colleague from the path of an oncoming out-of-control vehicle.

The Gate City Police Department said two of its officers were responding to a wreck over the weekend on Highway 23 in Gate City. The two, identified as officers Matthew Stewart and Jessica McGraw, were standing next to a police unit discussing an issue involving one of the drivers' licenses.

While the officers were discussing the issue with the driver, another vehicle on the highway lost control and careened toward the officers and the police unit. Officer Stewart spotted the oncoming car and pulled McGraw away just in time for her to avoid being hit.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. 

