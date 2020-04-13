66°
WATCH: Police officer escorts parade of lost ducklings
HOUSTON - An adorable meeting between a group of ducklings and a Houston police officer is exactly what everyone needs to see this week.
The video shared by the Houston Police Department shows Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite being followed by a group of ducklings that had apparently been separated from their mother.
You can check out the full video above.
