WATCH: People of Athens parade past Joe Burrow's house to celebrate NFL draft

ATHENS, OHIO- South Louisiana loves a good parade. There was one tonight in Athens, Ohio in front of Joe Burrow's family home to celebrate his new football journey with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The LSU star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was the first overall pick Thursday evening in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow will soon sport the number nine on a different colored jersey, but says Louisiana will always have a special place in his heart.

Athens partied Louisiana style after the news, parading past Burrow's home in their cars honking, cheering, and celebrating the latest addition to their team.

The Bengals wasted no time celebrating, sharing videos and graphics to social media.

The team was also quick to represent as they are already selling items with Joe's face and name on them. You can get your Burrow gear here.