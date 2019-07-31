WATCH: Overnight building fire in Zachary ruled as arson

ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a building in Zachary.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday crews responded to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Rush Avenue. The occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials say the building is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is being ruled as arson.

No further information was immediately made available.

Anyone with knowlege on the fire is asked to contact authorities.