WATCH on WBRZ: Saints v Raiders; First game inside new Vegas stadium
BATON ROUGE- WBRZ will air ESPN's Monday Night Football pre-game and game coverage of the New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders game on September 21.
The pre-game will begin at 7 p.m. on WBRZ Ch 2.
This game marks the home debut for the Raiders in Las Vegas.
