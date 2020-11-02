WATCH: Off-duty trooper in Star Wars costume stops suspected drunk driver after Halloween party

LAS VEGAS - A trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol, who had just left a costume party late Friday night, caught a suspected drunk driver while still dressed as a stormtrooper from Star Wars.

The off-duty trooper's personal dash camera caught the encounter on video Saturday night. Officials say Trooper Britta Foesch caught the driver trying to get onto an interstate while driving in the wrong direction.

This morning a off duty Trooper stopped a wrong way driver from entering the I-15. All this happened while the Trooper was dressed as a Storm Trooper after a Halloween party. Driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, all this was captured on the Troopers personal dash cam. #nhp?? pic.twitter.com/blcwkBE9qB — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 1, 2020

Foesch called for help over the phone and got on-duty troopers to respond. The Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of DUI.