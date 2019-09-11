Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Nonchalant thief takes school buses on late-night joyride through Livingston Parish
UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Zachary Anderson is now in custody.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are looking for an individual who commandeered two school buses and took them for a casual drive around town.
The buses were taken sometime Tuesday night from Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Zachary Anderson.
An interior camera aboard one of the buses captured Anderson driving the vehicle for a few minutes before grinding to a halt and hopping out as if nothing ever happened.
Anderson allegedly drove the school bus around for some time before returning it to its original location and hopping on a second bus. That second vehicle was found outside the Broadway shopping center, just a few miles away, the next morning. Investigators said alcohol was found inside the bus.
Deputies are still trying to track down Anderson.
