WATCH: New superintendent signs cheer for deaf students at pep rally

BATON ROUGE - The new superintendent for the Louisiana Special School District got students excited during a recent pep rally.

Ernest E. Garrett III got the football team, cheerleaders, and everyone in the crowd pumped up for the Louisiana School for the Deaf's first home game against the Mississippi School for the Deaf. In the video posted on social media, the crowd followed along as Garrett led them in a cheer.

He later posted that the War Eagles won their first game of the season.

Garrett officially started his position as superintendent at the beginning of the month.