WATCH: New 'Star Wars' trailer debuts, called 'The Rise of Skywalker'

2 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 12:38 PM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - No one is ever really gone, says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for "Star Wars: Episode IX," which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.
  
The short spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

  
The voice of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley's Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.
  
Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa.
  
The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.
