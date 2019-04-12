77°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: New 'Star Wars' trailer debuts, called 'The Rise of Skywalker'
CHICAGO (AP) - No one is ever really gone, says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for "Star Wars: Episode IX," which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.
The short spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The voice of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley's Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.
Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa.
The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...