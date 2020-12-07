57°
WATCH: New Orleans Saints show off dance moves in post-game celebration
ATLANTA - After dominating the Atlanta Falcons in a 21-16 Sunday (Dec. 6) game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the New Orleans Saints celebrated by showing off their best dance moves.
Shortly after the game, linebacker Demario Davis took to Instagram to share a video of he and his teammates savoring their victory with some pretty expressive dancing to Pastor Troy’s “No Mo Play in GA.”
The Saints (10-2) have a three-game lead in the NFC South and hold the tiebreaker of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5).
