WATCH: Mulkey gives victory speech as fans welcome champion Tigers back to campus

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey delivered a speech in front of LSU's fans back home just a day after the Tigers won their first national title in program history.

The celebration was held 12:30 p.m. Monday at the PMAC. Mulkey spent roughly 10 minutes thanking her players, giving special shout-outs to biggest difference makers from the championship.

Watch the full celebration, including Mulkey's speech, on the WBRZ YouTube channel.

LSU also announced there will be a parade on campus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will end back at the PMAC. The university is expected to release more details later Monday.