80°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Morgan City Police searching for thief caught on video driving into car port, stealing package
MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police are searching for a suspected package thief caught on video stealing from a home on Monday.
Morgan City Police released the Ring doorbell video, which shows a person driving into a carport in the Elliot subdivision in a black Toyota Camry. The person, wearing a red t-shirt, gets out of the car and grabs a package from the door before returning to the car, which drives off shortly after.
Trending News
Anyone with information or the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to call the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man
-
2 killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route
-
Bishop calling for community to end violence after 14-year-old dies in drive-by...
-
Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say