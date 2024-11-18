WATCH: Morgan City Police searching for thief caught on video driving into car port, stealing package

MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police are searching for a suspected package thief caught on video stealing from a home on Monday.

Morgan City Police released the Ring doorbell video, which shows a person driving into a carport in the Elliot subdivision in a black Toyota Camry. The person, wearing a red t-shirt, gets out of the car and grabs a package from the door before returning to the car, which drives off shortly after.

Anyone with information or the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to call the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.