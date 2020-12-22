Watch: Moderna's COVID vaccination administered to Dr. Anthony Facui, other officials

After encouraging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as one of the COVID-fighting inoculations becomes available to them, Dr. Anthony Fauci used Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning to undergo the initial step in the vaccinations process, live in front of millions of viewers.

Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was accompanied by Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health Director, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, as well as several frontline workers in receiving Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine as a part of a NIH Ceremonial COVID-19 Vaccine Kick-Off event.

The process is available to watch below.

Before receiving his vaccination, Dr. Fauci appeared on Good Morning America, Tuesday, and said he expects most Americans to have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer.

He added that the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.

Initial doses began rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders, and the elderly among the first to be vaccinated.