Latest Weather Blog
Watch: Moderna's COVID vaccination administered to Dr. Anthony Facui, other officials
After encouraging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as one of the COVID-fighting inoculations becomes available to them, Dr. Anthony Fauci used Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning to undergo the initial step in the vaccinations process, live in front of millions of viewers.
Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was accompanied by Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health Director, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, as well as several frontline workers in receiving Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine as a part of a NIH Ceremonial COVID-19 Vaccine Kick-Off event.
The process is available to watch below.
Before receiving his vaccination, Dr. Fauci appeared on Good Morning America, Tuesday, and said he expects most Americans to have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer.
He added that the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.
Initial doses began rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders, and the elderly among the first to be vaccinated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CVS launches vaccination program for long-term care facilities
-
Gov. Edwards to provide public with COVID update on Tuesday afternoon
-
The COVID Relief Deal: A break-down of who gets what
-
Plans for second solar farm generates concern in WBR
-
As Jupiter and Saturn align, dozens show up to see rare 'Great...
Sports Video
-
Walker edges Bossier in night cap of Walker Christmas Classic
-
Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide