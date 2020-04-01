73°
WATCH: Mike the Tiger runs laps with roller skater at LSU

Wednesday, April 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A woman spent her afternoon playing with Mike The Tiger, sprinting back and forth past his cage on roller skates.

Audra Jones called Mike her "derby workout partner" in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Many engaged with the video online, thanking Jones for the wholesome content amid the coronavirus pandemic. With Baton Rouge residents social distancing and stuck at home with little to do, the activity sparked the interest of several others.

One person commented, "The true tiger king," in reference to the popular Netflix show, "Tiger King."

