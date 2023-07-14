92°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Meteorite lit up the sky in south Louisiana early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Videos circulating on social media show what appeared to be a meteorite lighting up the sky over the capital area before sunrise Friday morning.
Those who weren't awake to see it for themselves around 4:30 a.m. woke up to find footage of the meteor on surveillance and doorbell cameras.
Video shared by WBRZ viewers showed the object streaking through the sky. Check it out in the player at the top of this story.
Trending News
Have your own video of the meteorite? Send it in to news@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reported meteor spotted early Friday morning
-
BATON ROUGE ZYDECO: New hockey team name, logo revealed; more info about...
-
East Baton Rouge School Board selects budget for the 2023-2024 school year
-
Funding officially in place; Comite River diversion project costs covered
-
Progress on Pecue Lane interstate ramps now visible