WATCH: Meteorite lit up the sky in south Louisiana early Friday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Videos circulating on social media show what appeared to be a meteorite lighting up the sky over the capital area before sunrise Friday morning.

Those who weren't awake to see it for themselves around 4:30 a.m. woke up to find footage of the meteor on surveillance and doorbell cameras.

Video shared by WBRZ viewers showed the object streaking through the sky. Check it out in the player at the top of this story.

Have your own video of the meteorite? Send it in to news@wbrz.com.

