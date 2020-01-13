WATCH: Meet the team behind the iconic equipment of LSU's dream season

BATON ROUGE - To play the part, you have to look the part. And LSU's equipment team has helped the Tigers keep up appearances all year.

"The specific role that we play is to try to make sure that everybody is happy and has everything they need to be successful," Greg Stringfellow said.

Stringfellow has been at LSU for almost 30 years.

"I started as a student in 1991 and never left."

He is the director of equipment. He plays a key role in getting about 150 players, coaches and staffers ready for each game.

The equipment staff started loading four days before the championship face-off. Hundreds of pounds of items like helmets, pads and water bottles filling up to two 18-wheerlers.

With a team of about 18 people, it can be difficult when a game doesn't fall in Louisiana.

"You know, it's nice to be home. It's nice to be able to accommodate a lot of things, to know a lot of people down there and be able to go to a lot of places that we're accustomed to."

The team has already delivered some fan favorites this year, including a very Cajun first for LSU's Heisman winner: the iconic "Burreaux" jersey from Joe Burrow's senior night entrance.

"The jersey on senior day, he came to my staff with and we did it in 24 hours," Stringfellow said.

But the goal of every piece is not just to look good. It needs to embody the university and the whole state.

"We're very proud of our uniform. That's something we take a lot of pride in, and the students take a lot of pride in making the helmets look great. So, in the end, everything comes together so that on gameday we look like LSU and we represent LSU in the right way," Stringfellow said.

With the season finally coming to a close, Stringfellow says his team is almost dreading Monday for one particular reason.

"The best thing about this team is everybody is still having fun, but I think a lot of people don't want it to end on the 13th.... I have a feeling that people just don't want that to end."