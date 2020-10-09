WATCH: Mayor Broome addresses EBR Parish with Hurricane Delta update

BATON ROUGE - After a night of steady rain that led to an early morning of flooding and multiple street closures, Baton Rouge entered a period of relative calm around 8 a.m., Friday.

But weather experts agree this is an example of the proverbial 'calm before the storm.'

While rainfall seems to have temporarily paused in the capital region, officials are encouraging residents to remain cautious as severe weather, caused by the looming Hurricane Delta, is expected to return.

Delta remains on a path towards Louisiana's coast and is expected to make landfall around 3 p.m. At that time heavy rains and wind will impact the area, resulting in conditions that increase the likelihood of tornadic activity, meteorologists warn.

Ahead of the hurricane's arrival, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed locals with an update on the storm system.

Her news conference, which began Friday at 11:30 a.m. from the Mayor’s Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, can be viewed in full in the Facebook video below.

During her address, Mayor Broome said East Baton Rouge Parish is likely to see the worst of Delta around 6 p.m., this severe weather is likely to continue until at least midnight.

She encouraged locals to avoid roadways beginning this afternoon and reemphasized the seriousness of the current Flash Flood Watch in Baton Rouge, which will remain in effect until Saturday.

For the latest on Hurricane Delta's anticipated track, visit WBRZ's Hurricane Center.