Watch: Mayor Broome addresses EBR Parish on Hurricane Delta

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addresses the Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.

BATON ROUGE - Capital city residents are complying with local advisories and stocking up on last-minute hurricane supplies ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall, which weather experts anticipate will occur Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor and her team are also making preparations to keep citizens as safe as possible during Delta. She shared her plans, as well as her advice for weathering the storm during a Thursday morning news conference.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the Parish at 11:30 a.m. from her Harding Boulevard, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Her full address can be viewed via the Facebook video below.

"This is the time to consider a family plan," Mayor Broome told viewers, encouraging them to consult with family members and come up with a plan detailing what they will do should weather conditions deteriorate to the point of requiring them to quickly leave their home.

She also explained that the Parish's emergency preparedness team is working to set up shelters should the need arise, though at this time, officials don't expect residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to require shelters.

The Mayor then praised Baton Rouge residents for acting quickly to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

"Our citizens have taken, I believe, our admonition very seriously and are prepared," Broome said.

She pointed to the flood of 2016, saying she believed it reiterated the importance of storm preparation to locals, motivating them to be less complacent and more proactive before heavy rain/storm events.

The Mayor went on to encourage residents to check on elderly and sick neighbors before Friday and when Friday arrives, to shelter at home and avoid driving on roadways.

She closed by urging anyone in need of additional information on hurricane readiness to visit Red Stick Ready.