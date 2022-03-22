62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after massive tornado moves across St. Bernard Parish; 10K out of power

Tuesday, March 22 2022
Source: WWL-TV, WGNO
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @PaytonMaloneWX

NEW ORLEANS - Video obtained by a reporter at WWL-TV shows a massive tornado rolling through New Orleans and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday evening.

One death has been reported in Arabi near the Orleans Parish line, according to Parish President Guy McInnis. 

The Office of State Fire Marshal dispatched teams from New Orleans and Baton Rouge for search and rescue operations.

