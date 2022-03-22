One dead after massive tornado moves across St. Bernard Parish; 10K out of power

Photo: @PaytonMaloneWX

NEW ORLEANS - Video obtained by a reporter at WWL-TV shows a massive tornado rolling through New Orleans and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday evening.

One death has been reported in Arabi near the Orleans Parish line, according to Parish President Guy McInnis.

Large damaging tornado moving through parts of the New Orleans metro this evening. Extensive damage reported Lower 9/ Arabi area. pic.twitter.com/sfqQLQr31K — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) March 23, 2022

The Office of State Fire Marshal dispatched teams from New Orleans and Baton Rouge for search and rescue operations.

Here is some video of tornado damage in Gretna from JP Councilman Ricky Templet. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/JyZOYz2aKK — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 23, 2022

Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet is reporting tornado damage in Gretna. He says there are power lines and trees down in the area of Claire Avenue. He is seeing roof and fence damage. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/1rqsQ6Qr6h — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 23, 2022

My heart is shattered as we continue to walk through Arabi. A man from Tennessee who lives here was able to grab his 5-yr old son as his home was completely ravaged and keep both safe. Amazing. If you’re the praying type, please send prayers to the people in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/BGvpjNFEqB — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) March 23, 2022

??? WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by.



Video from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero. pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

Scare damage off of Friscoeville in Arabi — debris everywhere — many downed power lines pic.twitter.com/txieqjwgpQ — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 23, 2022