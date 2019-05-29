WATCH: Masked robber rips cash register from counter, runs out front door

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a person who stole an entire cash register from a gas station earlier this month.

The incident happened May 16 at the Shell Food Mart on Marchand Drive in Donaldsonville. The the masked individual can be seen ripping the cash register from the counter before leaving the scene on foot.

At the time of the crime, the person was seen wearing a black and white shirt, black mask, brown mock-toe boots and gray gloves.

It's unclear how much money was in the register at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.