WATCH: Masked burglars try to break into ATM using crowbars, chains & stolen truck

3 hours 56 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, August 02 2021 Aug 2, 2021 August 02, 2021 2:43 PM August 02, 2021 in News
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two people who stole a truck and then tried to burglarize an ATM Thursday night.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the suspects using pry bars, crowbars, and a chain with a hook to try and open the teller machine. Deputies said they stole a white Ford F-150 before the attempted break-in.

The sheriff's office said it's still looking for both people involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 225-621-4636.

