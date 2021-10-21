WATCH: Marine stops gas station robbery, disarms gunman

YUMA, Az. - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a Marine intervened in an attempted hold-up at a gas station, disarming one of the would-be robbers and sending another one running out the door.

The run-in happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when three masked men approached a Chevron station in Yuma, Arizona.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said two of the men entered immediately, with one of them pointing a gun at the clerk as he approached the register.

Within seconds, video captured a customer who'd been standing in line grabbing at the weapon and punching one of the assailants in the face. As he tackles that man to the ground, the second suspect turns and sprints back out the door before the third suspect can even enter the building.

The customer was able to disarm the gunman and detain him until law enforcement arrived. The other two robbers remain on the run.

Deputies spoke with the man, who told investigators that he served in the Marine Corps. When asked how he got the situation under control, he gave a straightforward answer.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the good Samaritan told deputies.

The sheriff's office did not release that man's identity.