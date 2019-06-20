WATCH: Man rescues cat that spent days trapped in office building's walls

BATON ROUGE - Onlookers captured the rescue of a cat that survived for days in the walls of a local office building.

The cat named Baker reportedly spent for the better part of the week trapped inside the walls at the Shoenfelt Law Firm off Perkins Road.A social media post says Ronnie Comeaux with GMS Heating and Air spent hours Thursday trying to free the feline.

Cellphone video captured the moment Baker was finally freed from the law firm's walls. Though he emerged skinny and clearly frazzled, Baker appeared to survive the ordeal just fine.