WATCH: Man casually steals school bus, takes it on late-night joyride through Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are looking for an individual who commandeered a school bus and took it for a bumpy ride around town after dark.

The bus was taken sometime Tuesday night from a school in Denham Springs. The bus's interior camera captured the mystery man driving the bus for a few minutes before grinding to a halt and hopping out as if nothing ever happened.

The school system says the bus was found parked outside the Broadway shopping center, just a few miles away. Investigators said alcohol was found inside the bus.

Officials say bus pick-ups were unaffected Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office is working to identify the man seen in the video.