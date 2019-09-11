91°
WATCH: Man casually steals school bus, takes it on late-night joyride through Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are looking for an individual who commandeered a school bus and took it for a bumpy ride around town after dark.
The bus was taken sometime Tuesday night from a school in Denham Springs. The bus's interior camera captured the mystery man driving the bus for a few minutes before grinding to a halt and hopping out as if nothing ever happened.
The school system says the bus was found parked outside the Broadway shopping center, just a few miles away. Investigators said alcohol was found inside the bus.
Officials say bus pick-ups were unaffected Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office is working to identify the man seen in the video.
