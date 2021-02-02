49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU introduces Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

4 hours 43 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 1:27 PM February 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron officially introduced new Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones on Tuesday.

During the virtual press conference, Orgeron spoke first and talked about the importance of getting coaches that he felt could relate to the athletes. He believes that Jones is exactly whom he was looking for. 

Jones joins the staff after spending time in the NFL and came highly recommended by former LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda and current Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

During Jones' talk with the media, he touted the importance of focusing on players first and the scheme second. They'll be running a 4-3 defense again this year to take advantage of the talent that Jones best feels fits the scheme.

Check out the full press conference below that features both Ed Orgeron and Jones, as well as new linebackers coach Blake Baker, defensive line coach Andre Carter and new general manager Austin Thomas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days