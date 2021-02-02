WATCH: LSU introduces Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron officially introduced new Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones on Tuesday.

During the virtual press conference, Orgeron spoke first and talked about the importance of getting coaches that he felt could relate to the athletes. He believes that Jones is exactly whom he was looking for.

Jones joins the staff after spending time in the NFL and came highly recommended by former LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda and current Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

During Jones' talk with the media, he touted the importance of focusing on players first and the scheme second. They'll be running a 4-3 defense again this year to take advantage of the talent that Jones best feels fits the scheme.

Check out the full press conference below that features both Ed Orgeron and Jones, as well as new linebackers coach Blake Baker, defensive line coach Andre Carter and new general manager Austin Thomas.