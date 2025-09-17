90°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU Interim President Matt Lee issues State of the University Address
BATON ROUGE — LSU Interim President Matt Lee hosted a State of the University Address on Wednesday, giving updates on recent achievements across the university's campuses.
Lee's address gave a "comprehensive update on LSU's performance and progress."
Lee highlighted achievements across all eight of LSU's campuses and outlined "the priorities shaping the university's future."
Watch the address here:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-12 eastbound reopens at Walker after five including medic injured in ambulance,...
-
VIDEO: Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound reopens two lanes at Walker after five...
-
2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting free cardio screenings to combat heart disease...
-
NFL veteran Emmitt Smith enters third year promoting opioid awareness, NARCAN availability
Sports Video
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida
-
LSU defense flexes its depth in dominant win over Gators
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the...