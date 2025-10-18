LSU hits the road to face Vanderbilt in a Saturday morning showdown on WBRZ.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The No. 10 LSU Tigers are on the road Saturday morning to do battle against the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores.

LSU is 5-1 this season and 2-1 in conference play after a 20-10 victory over South Carolina in Death Valley last weekend. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense made some improvements against the Gamecocks, totaling 420 yards of offense, which included 166 rushing yards.

The Commodores enter the week at 5-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, coming off a bye following their 30-14 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

LSU holds a 25-7-1 all-time record against Vanderbilt. The Tigers’ last trip to Nashville came in 2020, a 41-7 victory. LSU has won the last ten meetings in the series, a streak dating back to 1991.

The Tigers and Commodores will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. on WBRZ.

