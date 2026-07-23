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WATCH: LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at 2026 LSU SEC Media Days in Tampa
TAMPA — LSU head coach Lane Kiffin took the stage in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday morning at SEC Media Days.
Earlier in the week, Kiffin was the subject of remarks by multiple coaches from other SEC programs, including Georgia's Kirby Smart praising the former Ole Miss head coach.
WATCH KIFFIN'S REMARKS ABOUT LSU AHEAD OF THE TIGERS' OPENING GAME AGAINST CLEMSON:
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