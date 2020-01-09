69°
WATCH: LSU has 'a swag you have never seen' in National Championship hype video
BATON ROUGE - LSU says they have a "A swag you have never seen" in their National Championship hype video. LSU enlisted actor and New Orleans native Anthony Mackie to get Tiger fans psyched for Monday's game versus Clemson.
Watch the full video below:
A Swag You Have Never Seen— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020
This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16
