WATCH: LSU has 'a swag you have never seen' in National Championship hype video

Thursday, January 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU says they have a "A swag you have never seen" in their National Championship hype video. LSU enlisted actor and New Orleans native Anthony Mackie to get Tiger fans psyched for Monday's game versus Clemson. 

Watch the full video below:

