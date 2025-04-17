WATCH: LSU football wraps up spring with final practice session on Thursday

84°
1 hour 49 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 2:52 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers put a bow on the first phase of the offseason on Thursday morning with their final football practice session of spring.

The spring window of the transfer portal began on Wednesday and will remain open until Friday, April 25. 

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said this week that he wouldn't be surprised if the Tigers didn't add anymore talent during the portal window, saying, "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it."

