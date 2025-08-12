89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU football players preview 2025 season as Fall Camp ramps up

2 hours 17 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, August 12 2025 Aug 12, 2025 August 12, 2025 2:03 PM August 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - A few of LSU's top players took some time after Fall Camp practice on Tuesday to discuss ongoing preparations for the 2025 season.

Defensive lineman Bernard Gooden, wide receiver Barion Brown, tight end Trey'Dez Green and cornerback Ashton Stamps discussed their growth throughout camp and what to expect from the Tigers this season. 

Trending News

No. 9 LSU will open the season on the road against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on August 30 at 6:30pm on WBRZ. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days