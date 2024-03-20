WATCH: LSU football is building an identity on both sides of the ball during spring practice

Check out the Tigers as they work to perfect their newly structured offense and defense during spring practice.

LSU will play a spring game inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier sets a new standard for the Tigers in 2024 pic.twitter.com/n4kbOyi7dz — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 20, 2024

LSU TE Mason Taylor has something to prove as he prepares for his third season with the Tigers pic.twitter.com/pRvF2VLp4F — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 20, 2024

LB Greg Penn III on new LSU defense finding an identity during spring practice pic.twitter.com/dvqFQwDBCE — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 20, 2024