WATCH: LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game

NEW ORLEANS - The Tigers have arrived in the Big Easy ahead of Monday's hugely anticipated match-up with Clemson.

The LSU football team left campus Friday afternoon and arrived in New Orleans around 6 o'clock. Click the video above to see the full video.

LSU and Clemson will face off in the Superdome for the national title at 7 p.m. Monday.